Analysts Set Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) PT at $22.12

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.94.

CY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,280,611,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,740,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,578 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CY remained flat at $$23.82 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

