Analysts Set DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target at $10.57

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 181,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,240. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 372,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 705,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

