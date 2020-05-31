Analysts Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target at $4.40

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRRX. ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $458.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.22.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

