Analysts Set Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Target Price at $8.20

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

ETTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 90,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

