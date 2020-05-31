Analysts Set Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) PT at $16.80

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. 101,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,524. The firm has a market cap of $728.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.12. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

