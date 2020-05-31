Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target at $81.88

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Itron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Itron by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. 285,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.