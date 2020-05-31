Analysts Set KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Target Price at $25.50

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLXE. G.Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,832. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 217,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 343,947 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 328,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 183,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

