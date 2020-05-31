Analysts Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT at $4.50

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 2,421,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,290. The company has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

