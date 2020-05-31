Analysts Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT at $4.50

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.
In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
National CineMedia stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 2,421,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,290. The company has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.