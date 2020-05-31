Analysts Set Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) PT at GBX 447.50

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 447.50 ($5.89).

A number of analysts have commented on PAGE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of LON:PAGE traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 373.20 ($4.91). The company had a trading volume of 836,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 422.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Pagegroup has a one year low of GBX 271.20 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23).

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Research analysts expect that Pagegroup will post 3685.8056768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total value of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

