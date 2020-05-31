Analysts Set PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) PT at $100.82

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. Citigroup dropped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. 277,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 174,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.