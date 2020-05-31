Analysts Set Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) PT at GBX 348.83

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 316.14 ($4.16).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Provident Financial to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of PFG stock traded up GBX 8.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 196 ($2.58). 1,349,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 542.20 ($7.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

