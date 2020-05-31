Analysts Set Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) PT at $20.75

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 40,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $138,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,345,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

