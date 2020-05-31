Analysts Set Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) PT at GBX 173.60

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.60 ($2.28).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.91) in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down GBX 7.70 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 110.35 ($1.45). 40,770,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.42.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.