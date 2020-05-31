Analysts Set RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) PT at GBX 554.38

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 550.56 ($7.24).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 539 ($7.09) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

LON RSA traded down GBX 9.70 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 394.30 ($5.19). 11,431,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 369.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 485.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.9997729 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

