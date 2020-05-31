Analysts Set Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Target Price at $48.50

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 324,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.