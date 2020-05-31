Analysts Set Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Target Price at €15.06

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.20 ($17.67).

SZU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Suedzucker stock traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €13.45 ($15.64). 243,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a 12-month high of €17.16 ($19.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

