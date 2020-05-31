Analysts Set TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $2,653,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $2,615,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 820,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXMD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 3,749,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $307.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.24. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. Research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.