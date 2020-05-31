Analysts Set TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $64.08

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.23.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $789,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 12,776,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,444,589. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

