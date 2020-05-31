Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $75.75

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 417,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,857. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $203,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $21,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

