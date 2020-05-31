Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Anavex Life Sciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 319,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 101,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 405,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.