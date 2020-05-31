Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Anavex Life Sciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 319,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 101,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 405,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.31.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.