Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinone, ABCC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.57 or 0.04925406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002701 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, ABCC, Huobi Korea, Bithumb, Bitinka, Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Coinall, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance DEX, BitMax, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Coinsuper and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

