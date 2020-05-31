Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%.

Shares of ATEX opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $10,816,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 322,587 shares of company stock valued at $15,869,319. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

