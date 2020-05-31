Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $462,405. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.87. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AON will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.