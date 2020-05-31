Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and $367,732.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006071 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

