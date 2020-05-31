Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $165.11 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMEH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 147,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $997.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.33. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 326,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2,305.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 47,767 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

