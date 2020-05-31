Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,812.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,708 shares of company stock worth $2,715,338 in the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,736,000 after purchasing an additional 431,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Appian by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.