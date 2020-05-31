Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.43). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGTC. Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 200,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

