Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 842.07%.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 272,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 435.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 516,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 193,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

