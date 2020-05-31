ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $626.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post $626.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $659.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $591.10 million. ArcBest reported sales of $771.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

ArcBest stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 149,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,713. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $565.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.