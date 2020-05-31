ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 273,374 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $4,568,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $4,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 199,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 149,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,713. The firm has a market cap of $565.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

