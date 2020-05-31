Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $10.01 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb and OKEx. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.02045323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00181120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023773 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, Bibox, BitMart, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank, DragonEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.