ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives €14.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.81 ($17.22).

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

