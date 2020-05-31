Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will report $15.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $16.13 billion. Archer Daniels Midland reported sales of $16.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year sales of $63.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.18 billion to $66.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.03 billion to $65.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after buying an additional 244,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.