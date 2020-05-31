Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.56. Archer Daniels Midland reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 3,755,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,306. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.