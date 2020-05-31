Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 504,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

