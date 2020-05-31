Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 2,737,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -245.83 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

