Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.19). Argo Group reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

ARGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

ARGO stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 422,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,722. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,515 shares of company stock worth $307,065 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,222,000. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after acquiring an additional 760,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Group by 6,534.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 741,728 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Argo Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after acquiring an additional 392,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Argo Group by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 325,467 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

