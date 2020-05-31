Arionum (ARO) Reaches Market Cap of $60,689.24

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $60,689.24 and $87,295.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,516.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.95 or 0.02479496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.02574626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00489212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00711746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00075753 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00554367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

