Arqma (ARQ) Trading 20.9% Higher This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $25,381.23 and approximately $3,781.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Arqma has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,529.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.02476427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $245.24 or 0.02573368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00489121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00711215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00075680 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00554738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,077,736 coins and its circulating supply is 5,033,192 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

