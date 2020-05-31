Aryacoin (AYA) One Day Volume Hits $23,263.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $23,263.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005483 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

