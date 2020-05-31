Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARZGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS ARZGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

