ATBCoin (ATB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,712.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a market cap of $41,414.62 and $37,712.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,529.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $245.24 or 0.02573368 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00648903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010866 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.