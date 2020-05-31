Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Atento from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of ATTO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 95,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,013. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Atento has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.47 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atento will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

