Atheios Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Atheios has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $8,350.19 and approximately $153.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

