ATLANT (ATL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $220.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, ATLANT has traded up 8% against the dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $220.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.49 or 0.04976350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

