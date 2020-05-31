Atonomi Market Cap Hits $61,591.34 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. During the last week, Atonomi has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $61,591.34 and approximately $22.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.04917350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

