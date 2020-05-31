Auctus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,674.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $3,674.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.17 or 0.05032935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,641 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.