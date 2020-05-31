Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.06 ($54.72).

NDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

ETR NDA traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching €52.00 ($60.47). 213,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.12. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

