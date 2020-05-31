AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.75. 231,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,240. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

