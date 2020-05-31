Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUTL. ValuEngine downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,656,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 325,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $502.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 9,870.67%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

